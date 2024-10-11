SHARJAH -The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has achieved 94% completion of the initial 16 km out of 17 km phase for the expansion of the natural gas network in Dibba Al-Hisn city.

The authority is on track to finish this phase by the end of October, with the subsequent phases to follow, resulting in the full implementation of the natural gas extensions within the city.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balgouni, the Director of the Natural Gas Department, highlighted SEWA's commitment to the project under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The project consists of three main elements, with the first phase nearing completion and the subsequent phases scheduled for implementation.

Furthermore, the second project involves the installation of internal natural gas connections for 200 housing units, currently at a 48% completion rate and anticipated to be finished by February 2025.

Lastly, the third project pertains to the construction of a natural gas storage and pumping station, which has achieved a completion rate of 20%.