Riyadh -- Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the first-ever hydrogen truck in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Almajdouie Logistics, according to a press release from the TGA.



This initiative underscores TGA's unwavering commitment to providing an environment free of carbon emissions and contributing to the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030. "The hydrogen truck has zero carbon emissions and aligns with the Kingdom's initiatives for sustainable development. It is specifically designed and prepared to transport goods safely and cover long distances exceeding 400 km," said the release. Furthermore, it added that the truck runs on hydrogen as fuel with a capacity of up to 35 kg and a gas pressure of up to 350 bar.



The launch is the result of a strategic partnership between Almajdouie Logistics and Air Products Company, aiming at building an environmental solution for hydrogen transportation in the Kingdom and enhancing the hydrogen transportation sector within the region.



According to the release, the partnership between TGA, Almajdouie Logistics and Air Products Qudra Company includes the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of hydrogen-related infrastructure, including hydrogen refuelling stations across various locations in the Kingdom. The agreement is part of a wider feasibility study in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.



Moreover, Almajdouie Logistics obtained the first operating card for hydrogen trucks in the Kingdom. The issuance of the operating card aims to ensure that all data related to the trucks is available and that the trucks comply with all necessary requirements and technical specifications, ensuring the safety and efficiency of the logistics sector and promoting traffic safety.



The TGA's adoption of modern and innovative technologies in the sector is consistent with its efforts to provide transportation systems that are safe and environmentally friendly. This effort was previously exemplified in the hydrogen train launched by TGA, which is also free of carbon emissions.



The launch of the first hydrogen truck in Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal moment in the region's transportation sector, "marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's efforts to create a sustainable future. This initiative reinforces TGA's dedication to improving the quality of life for its citizens and achieving the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics," the release said.