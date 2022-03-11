RIYADH - An official spokesman at the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stated that, at around 04:40 on Thursday, the Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by a bomb-laden drone, resulting in a small fire that has been extinguished.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the spokesman assured that the attack did not result in any injuries or deaths, nor was the supply of oil or its derivatives affected.

He stressed that the Kingdom strongly condemns this cowardly attack, and that such acts of sabotage and terrorism, repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian facilities, do not target the Kingdom alone, but more broadly the security and stability of energy supply to the world, negatively affecting the global economy.

The spokesman renewed the Kingdom's call to all nations and organisations of the world to stand together against such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to stop all groups carrying out or supporting these attacks.