RIYADH - The natural resources of the offshore divided area, where Durra field lies, are fully owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, affirmed a Saudi Foreign Ministry source on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have exclusive sovereign rights to use the resources of this area, the source told the Saudi Press Agency on condition of anonymity.

The source renewed calls to the Iranian side to start negotiations with the Saudi Kingdom and Kuwait as one party over the demarcation of the eastern border of the divided offshore area according to the international law.

