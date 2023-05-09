JEDDAH — The Saudi and Chinese officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of peaceful use of atomic energy and nuclear technology.



The talks were held in this regard between Eng. Abdullah Al-Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), and Liu Jing, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) at the headquarters of SGS in Jeddah on Monday.



During their talks, the SGS and CAEA officials examined aspects of partnership and mutual cooperation in the fields of geosciences and alternative geo energy.

The meeting reviewed a number of projects related to geological sciences and the national geological database, and the capabilities and experiences possessed by the two parties, which ensure the improvement of the outputs of joint work.



The Chinese delegation also paid a field visit to the drilling library to view the mechanism and digitization of core drilling samples, as well as colored spectral images of mineral components. They also reviewed the basic drilling database management system, which is compatible with the National Geological Database (NGD), in addition to the technical procedures for drilling samples.



It is noteworthy that the four-day visit of the Chinese delegation comes as part of the meetings with officials of the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and the Saudi Geological Survey to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of peaceful use of atomic energy and nuclear technology. The SGS is also working within its ongoing alternative renewable geothermal energy exploration initiative projects.

