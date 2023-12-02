Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church, has asked world leaders to find a breakthrough to tackle worldwide rising temperatures. He said the destruction of the environment is “an offence against God”.

Pope Francis was unable to attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, UAE due to ill health. In a speech read out by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, he said: "It is essential that there be a breakthrough that is not a partial change of course, but rather a new way of making progress together."

He also called for efficient, renewable energy, elimination of fossil fuels and lifestyle changes to save the planet.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Brinda Darasha)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)