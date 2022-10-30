ABU DHABI – The 2022 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 in Abu Dhabi on on Monday, 31 October 2022.

OPEC’s Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais, along with OPEC experts, will present the major findings of the WOO 2022, as well as introduce a video with key messages from the publication’s 16th edition.

This will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with management and analysts from OPEC’s Research Division. The launch will also feature keynote remarks from ministers and CEOs of oil companies.

First published in 2007, the WOO provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries, and offers assessments of various scenarios in the medium- and long-term development of the oil industry. The publication provides insights into the upstream and downstream, supply and demand, investments, the potential impact of policies, and issues related to environment and sustainable development. It also provides expert analysis of many of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industry.

Al Ghais said: “The WOO is an indispensable reference tool that underscores the Organization’s commitment to impartial analysis, data transparency and the enhancement of dialogue and cooperation. This is extremely valuable given events in 2022, and the challenges and opportunities the energy industry will face in the years and decades ahead.”

This year’s ADIPEC focuses on helping the energy industry tackle the dual challenge of meeting today’s growing energy needs with fewer emissions, and investing in the systems of tomorrow.