Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, and UK-based Harmony Energy have energized and launched Clay Tye, Europe's joint largest battery energy storage system (BESS), by MWh. The move aligns with their mission to contribute to the decarbonization of the UK energy grid.

The Clay Tye site is located in Essex and has a total capacity of 99MW / 198MWh, making it the joint largest project of its kind operational in Europe.

Clay Tye has enough power capacity to supply energy to more than 300,000 UK homes for 2 hours at a time.

Clay Tye will follow in the footsteps of the successful completion of FRV and Harmony Energy's West-Sussex BESS, Contego, which has a capacity of 34MW / 68MWh, and the FRV and Harmony Energy BESS, Holes Bay, which has a capacity of 7.5MW / 15MWh.

The project reflects FRV's long-term plan to develop energy storage projects globally in countries such as the UK, Australia, Mexico, Chile and Spain.

Clay Tye uses 52 Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries, together with Tesla's Autobidder AI software for energy capacity sharing and efficient project management.

The Megapack batteries have a capacity of 198 MWh and are connected to the UK Power Networks distribution network, allowing them to store energy from renewable sources and provide on-peak flexibility to the UK's national grid as part of the continued transition away from fossil fuels.

The inauguration of the site was attended by senior figures, including His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, International; Daniel Sagi-Vela, CEO, FRV; David Menéndez, UK Managing Director and BESS CoE, FRV; and Peter Kavanagh, CEO, Harmony Energy.

The attendance of these high-profile attendees underlines the sites’ importance in delivering UK energy security and the energy transition and the role of foreign investments and partnerships in achieving this.

Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, International said: "BESS is a highly relevant and complementary component in Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s commitment to drive the transition to sustainable energy. Our goal is to build a legacy in the countries and industries where we establish projects, taking a long-term, responsible approach. With the official inauguration of Clay Tye, we mark another important step forward in supporting the UK with its decarbonization and energy security goals.”

Felipe Hernández, Chief Innovation Officer of FRV said: "Clay Tye is an important milestone in our ambition to grow in the UK energy storage market. This BESS reinforces the long-term sustainability of our business model and our market leadership position. In doing so, FRV continues to move forward on the path of future assets in the country that are currently in commercial operation, construction and development."

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: "This is another important milestone in our continued growth, and we are delighted to be working with FRV once again. It is one of the largest projects of its kind in Europe and will contribute to future energy security, make energy bills more affordable, while supporting the decarbonization of the grid".

"We are proud to begin the construction of one of the UK's largest battery storage in operation per MWh and contributes to the decarbonization of the UK," said David Menéndez Managing Director UK and BESS CoE at FRV.

