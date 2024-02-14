UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said final tests are currently underway on the fourth reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi.

FANR had issued the operating licence last November, and subsequently, the loading of fresh nuclear fuel began, which has now been completed. The final tests are currently ongoing.

The process of connecting and linking the fourth unit to the power grid will likely begin in a few months in preparation for the full operation of the plant. Barakah currently has three reactors in full operation, stated Christer Viktorsson, the Director-General of FANR.

"We hope that they will become operational in a few months and begin supplying electricity in a couple of months. This will mark the completion of the entire Barakah project, and we will need to continue our oversight," he stated, while speaking to Wam on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai.

"FANR continues its supervisory operations on the plants. The authority has developed a new approach to regulating nuclear safety in the UAE to license or approve a request to start operating a new nuclear reactor," noted Viktorsson.

This year's priority is to ensure the safe operation of the four reactors, which are expected to continuously provide energy 24/7.

"They will need to stop for refueling. This is a critical period where we conduct inspections. We have 10 inspectors at the power plant conducting continuous surveillance, and they report to the headquarters," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).