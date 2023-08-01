The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) of the UAE has concluded a two-day official visit to the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit marks a crucial milestone in the bilateral cooperation initiative established after the signing of the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy agreement between the two nations in 2019.

During the visit, the NRRC presented the latest progress of its regulatory work, specifically in developing the Kingdom’s radiation protection infrastructure. The NRRC also provided detailed briefings to FANR's delegation on its Emergency Preparedness and Response efforts, highlighting the Kingdom’s establishment of a national emergency response organisation, early warning network, and Emergency Operations Centre.

FANR offered updates of the UAE’s regulatory framework for radiation safety and FANR’s efforts to develop the country’s radiation protection infrastructure to ensure the protection of the public, workers, and the environment in the UAE.

Furthermore, FANR showcased efforts to develop capacity in radiation protection, including the establishment of qualification systems and training programmes, in order to maintain high levels of nuclear and radiation safety knowledge in the UAE.

As part of the visit, FANR's delegation also had the opportunity to visit King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, which is contributing to the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its nuclear energy infrastructure. In addition, the delegation toured the laboratories operated by the NRRC.

The visit culminated in both parties agreeing to a comprehensive cooperation programme encompassing knowledge exchange, regulatory development, licencing, inspection, capacity building, emergency preparedness and response, research and development, and other critical areas.

The FANR-NRRC cooperation has been steadily growing since 2021, marked by the organisation of the first UAE-Saudi topical workshops covering various nuclear-related aspects such as safety, security, non-proliferation, emergency preparedness, and more. Furthermore, the Saudi NRRC actively participated in the ConvEx-3 exercise, hosted by the UAE in October 2021.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's commitment to collaborating on nuclear energy regulation serves as an example of transparent nuclear development, ensuring the safe and secure utilisation of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, and demonstrates FANR’s commitment to strengthening its international cooperation.