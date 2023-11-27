ABU DHABI: Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that it will conduct its Q4 2023 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, with registration now open and the auction closing on 14th December 2023.

Introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are currently the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi that prove the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy. Issued in units of 1MWh, each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the entity originates from a clean energy source.

EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, "As we approach COP28, the CECs scheme is a prime example of the innovative solutions that can support the delivery of global and national sustainability goals. Through the internationally accredited scheme, we enable Abu Dhabi-based entities to contribute to the nation's clean energy targets and net zero goals. In the UAE's Year of Sustainability, we have witnessed the largest number of auction participants to date, demonstrating a collective dedication to sustainability within Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

"I urge all organisations to engage in our forthcoming auction and collectively contribute to the fight against climate change, demonstrating the UAE's readiness to lead by example as we welcome the global community to COP28."

The CECs scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), further strengthening an organisation's sustainability credentials.

2023 has already seen a record number of participants, including many new entrants from diverse industries.