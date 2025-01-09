UAE: ENOC Group has inaugurated two new service stations in Al Jurf Industrial Area 1 and Al Nuaimiya 3, expanding its services in the UAE, according to a press release.

The two new service stations are projected to service over 3,000 vehicles daily, offering Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91, and Diesel fuel grades.

Each station has a 100 sqm ZOOM convenience store, Auto Tank Gauging and Electronic Leak Detection systems, LED lighting, high-energy-efficient A/C units, a Vapour Recovery System, digital screens on the forecourt, and a dedicated prayer room.

As of the second half (H2) of 2025, the service stations are set to feature EV charging facilities.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Looking ahead, we will leverage our expanding network, innovative technology, and customer-focused strategy to drive future growth and support the UAE's long-term vision.”

ENOC currently operates seven service stations in Ajman and 203 across the UAE, further strengthening its retail network in the Gulf country.

Last December, ENOC teamed up with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to establish the first-ever petrol station in DMCC’s bustling district.

