Egypt - Development work at the Zohr natural gas field is set to resume during January, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said.

During his speech before the general session of the Senate, Badawi unveiled plans to commence drilling two wells this month.

He also announced the launch of a digital portal for mineral resources, in addition to offering a number of mining areas during 2025. This move aims to attract more investments and achieve added value that supports the national economy.

Moreover, Badawi outlined a strategy that includes six main axes aimed at providing citizens' needs for petroleum products at the lowest cost.

Through this strategy, the ministry seeks to boost production and foster drilling and exploration programs, exploiting infrastructure and energies in the refining and petrochemicals sector.

Finally, the minister unveiled plans to restructure the state’s energy mix in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to raise the share of renewable energy to 42% by 2030.

