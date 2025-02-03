Egypt - Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, met with manufacturers in Kafr El-Sheikh to address industry challenges and explore solutions to enhance investment and industrial growth in the governorate.

Kafr El-Sheikh is home to two major industrial zones spanning a total of 1,971 feddans. The Baltim Industrial Zone, covering 114 feddans, houses 104 projects across various sectors, while the larger Motobas Industrial Zone, spanning 1,857.91 feddans, accommodates 158 projects, with its first phase covering 160 feddans. The meeting reviewed the current status of land allocation, operational progress, and ongoing infrastructure development in these areas. Additionally, discussions included 1,212 licensed industrial facilities operating outside the designated industrial zones across Kafr El-Sheikh’s centers and villages.

Al-Wazir emphasized the importance of continued coordination between the Industrial Development Authority, Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, and the heads of industrial zones to oversee the implementation of development plans and government directives. This will involve field visits to all industrial facilities to identify and resolve any challenges faced by investors.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting investors by extending key facilitation measures introduced in recent months. One such initiative is the allocation of industrial land through the Egypt Digital Industrial Platform, which now enables investors to obtain land regardless of size or industrial activity. The minister directed platform administrators to analyze performance indicators and investor response to recent land offerings, ensuring that future allocations align with demand in terms of location, size, and sector.

Al-Wazir also reiterated the government’s policy of not issuing new industrial licenses for factories located in residential or agricultural areas, unplanned industrial zones, or outside urban boundaries. However, existing factories will have their licenses renewed, provided they comply with environmental regulations and maintain their current operational status.

To improve governance and management within industrial zones, Al-Wazir stressed the need to establish an investors’ association for each zone. These associations will be responsible for overseeing maintenance, cleanliness, and security while coordinating with relevant authorities. They will also collect service fees from investors to fund infrastructure improvements, ensuring long-term sustainability and efficiency.

During the meeting, the minister addressed several investor concerns and provided immediate resolutions. He approved coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to extend natural gas to industrial zones, with investors’ associations handling the internal gas connections.

Additionally, Al-Wazir directed the formation of a legal committee comprising advisers from the Ministry of Industry and the General Authority for Industrial Development to review the rationale behind the current usufruct land allocation system north of the international coastal road. Based on the committee’s findings, steps will be taken to transition land allocation in Matubis and other areas north of the coastal road from usufruct to full ownership.

Enhancing transportation infrastructure was another key focus. The minister ordered coordination between Kafr El-Sheikh authorities and the domestic and international land transport divisions of the Ministry of Transport to strengthen internal transportation links serving industrial workers. This includes establishing a new transport line connecting Rashid to Matubis and improving inter-governorate connectivity.

Furthermore, the General Authority for Roads and Bridges was tasked with constructing two elevated U-turn bridges on the international coastal road to enhance access to the Matubis Industrial Zone. The authority will also assess and upgrade the road connecting the coastal bypass near the Baltim Industrial Zone to the international coastal road to facilitate smoother transportation.

Concluding the meeting, Al-Wazir highlighted the strategic importance of Egypt’s new Ro-Ro shipping line between Damietta and Trieste, Italy, which launched its first voyage on November 28. This shipping route provides a vital link for transporting Egyptian agricultural products, vegetables, and other goods to Europe using refrigerated and dry trucks.

He noted that the Ro-Ro line reduces shipping costs and delivery times, boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian exports in European markets. Additionally, it is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities, benefiting transport companies, shipping agents, and administrative staff while creating over 2,000 new jobs for Egyptian truck drivers.

