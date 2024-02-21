The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an oil exploration and development agreement with the Russian oil firm LUKOIL, as per a statement.

Under the agreement, the Russian company will explore and exploit oil at the West Esh El Mallaha region in Egypt’s Eastern Desert.

Moreover, LUKOIL will pump further investments to drill three development wells and change the trajectory of two wells to scale up production.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).