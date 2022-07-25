Thought leaders across different sectors and industries will convene at the Environment and Development Forum (EDF) 2022 in Egypt from September 11 to 13 as a prelude to the upcoming COP27

To be convened by the Arab Water Council under the patronage of the Government of Egypt Presidency of Climate Change COP27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, the event will take place at InterContinental City Stars Cairo, Egypt, gathering national, regional and international partners.

The three-day forum will be a unique event highlighting environment and development climate change impacts and solutions including adaptation and mitigation measures in several sectors. Themes to be discussed include clean and renewable energy, sustainable development, ecological conservation, biodiversity protection, CO2 emissions control, food and water security under climate change, as well as sustainable transportation and cities.

Significant impact

Pre-COP discussions will have a significant impact in supporting the preparation for the Climate Change COP27 through forming of relevant visions and initiaives and improving collaboration amongst decision makers and environment and sustainable development experts.

The Forum will focus on developing recommendations for the Sharm El Sheikh COP27, highlighting innovation and advancement in environment protection and identifying key challenges facing climate change and the best sustainable development strategies to overcome them.

Professor Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, Arab Water Council President, World Water Council Honorary President and Former Minister of Water Resources & Irrigation of Egypt said: "The Forum will be a global platform for innovators, experts, government representatives, and international organisations to discuss climate change impacts, and measures to mitigate and adapt to this global challenge. The event will also host an Expo to demonstrate technologies and innovations in the field.”

Cross-border cooperation

Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, COP27 Envoy and Ministerial Coordinator reiterated: "The lack of sustainable measures has affected the planet’s equilibrium, and we hope this Forum will be a platform for cross-border cooperation and collaboration to address climate change challenges. In fact, we see the EDF 2022 as a key milestone for Egypt in preparations for the COP27 of the UNFCCC. The Forum will pave the road with concrete ideas and innovative solutions for the future generations by which they can face climate change impacts, as well as overcome all negative impacts of urbanisation, population growth, and thus head towards the achievement of sustainable development."

The interactive Forum will discuss eight Main Themes and three Cross-cutting Themes, all addressing climate change challenges on most countries’ agendas. Research & Development, Policies & Strategies, Green Finance, Knowledge Sharing, Skills & Human Capital Development, Creativity and Technology Innovation are tools and solutions which will be discussed. A Youth and Innovation Stage will provide an opportunity for a platform to demonstrate youth initiatives.

World-class exhibition

There will be more than 50 speakers in the panel discussions and numerous technical workshops covering key challenges and trends. The world-class international exhibition for the latest innovative technologies and equipment will provide a meeting place for stakeholders to watch.

The EDF Awards are yet another aspect of the -Forum, created to recognise and honour best practices for Waste Reduction, Net Zero initiatives, Innovative Climate Change Adaptation/Mitigation Products, Green Building and Best Water Savings and Reuse.

With the presentation of new technologies in the environment and development, the Forum intends to look for solutions for climate change, environmental governance, waste management, land resources management, clean energy transformation, sustainable growth and sustainable transportation.

800 conference delegates

Sponsors and exhibitors will be showcasing their products, technology and innovations in the climate change space for over 800 conference delegates who are committed to driving change, reducing their carbon emissions and building more sustainable futures for their business.

More than 30 countries will be attending. The attendees include Ministers and Government Agencies, Global Policy Makers & Regulators, International & Regional Organisations, Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, General Managers, Directors for Climate Change Action, Water and Agriculture Experts, Heads of Carbon Capture and Utilisation, Chief Technology Officers, Carbon Management Technologists, Scientists and Researchers, Heads of Climate Change, Heads of Clean Energy & Sustainability, Chief Economists, Heads of Finance & Investment and local and international media.

The Forum COP27 will be organised by Great Minds Events Management, a Dubai-based multi-faceted event management company of international repute, having organised numerous successful Forums and exhibitions that highlight critical issues faced by various economic sectors and industries across the Mena region.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).