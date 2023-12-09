DUBAI - Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), said that COP28 is an ideal opportunity to implement the commitments and goals of the Paris Agreement and to unite efforts and voices to ensure a sustainable future for all individuals and communities.

Al Khoori said that MoF's participation in the conference reflects its significance as an opportunity for all countries to intensify efforts, facilitate the global transition to the green economy, and achieve sustainability and economic diversification.

In statements on the sidelines of COP28, he added that the conference is a platform to highlight the role of collective action on climate change in achieving sustainable economic development and improving the quality of life for people worldwide.

Al Khoori highlighted that the UAE's commitment to raising global awareness about climate change and uniting efforts to achieve sustainable economic development is evident through the country's various initiatives and events.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Finance held meetings to discuss areas of cooperation on climate issues with finance ministers from a number of countries, senior officials and heads of international organisations.

He added, "Through our participation in COP28, we are keen to create and enhance a cooperative environment in which we exchange the best solutions and innovative practices and help shape policies related to climate action. We also aim to highlight innovative models for mobilising private and local resources finance and explore ways to ensure the fairness of providing climate-related financing."