Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, commented on the significant advances made in energy security and sustainability with the successful commercial operations of Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Al Mazrouei emphasised Barakah’s contribution to the UAE’s net-zero target by 2050 and its role in building clean energy infrastructure capable of meeting future development needs. Barakah now generates 40 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, supplying a quarter of the UAE’s electricity. Gas consumption for power production is now at a 13-year low in Abu Dhabi as a result of Barakah, avoiding US$8 billion in natural gas costs.

This accomplishment represents a historic milestone for the UAE, driving sustainable energy security for now and generations to come.

Al Mazrouei said, “I am immensely proud to witness this historic achievement for the United Arab Emirates and the global nuclear energy industry. The successful launch of commercial operations of Unit 4 represents a key moment for our nation’s energy security and sustainability.”

“The fourth unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entering commercial operations today marks the completion of a mission to transform the UAE’s electricity supply towards clean sources. This milestone fulfils a commitment made in 2008 to deliver clean, safe and abundant electricity to the nation. I commend the dedication and expertise of everyone involved in making this vision a reality and contributing to the global effort toward a cleaner, more sustainable planet,” he added.