Bahrain - The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (Asry), a leading ship and rig repair yard in the Gulf, has recently announced the launch of the first phase of the Bapco Refining Self-Propelled Fuel Oil Bunker Barges Project, which is scheduled for execution in the final quarter of 2024.

An official launch ceremony was held at the company’s headquarters in Hidd, in the presence of senior officials from both companies, led by Dr Ahmed Al-Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Asry, and Bapco Refining representatives.

This project comes as part of a strategic alliance between Asry and Bapco Refining, in a major step towards positioning Bahrain as a key maritime hub in the region, said an Asry statement.

The project consists of the delivery of two self-propelled fuel oil bunker barges to one of the biggest national industrial corporations. Asry was able to secure this project due to the company’s extensive experience and high competency in the field of marine asset optimisation, being the most adept maritime repair and fabrication facility in the region, it said.

Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, stated: "We acknowledge the advantages of leveraging the distinguished expertise at Asry in executing this strategic project. This approach will allow us to meet the advanced and diverse requirements of the energy sector in alignment with international standards and specifications, ensuring compliance with the dual framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Marpol agreements."

Dr Al-Abri commented: “Bapco Refining’s Fuel Barges Project is one of the largest projects secured for implementation by ASRY for one of its most important national clients in the regional energy sector. Efforts are devoted to completing this project and ensuring smooth operations, where the long-standing expertise of the company will undoubtedly contribute to the project’s success and the achievement of its desired goals.”

He added: "Our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality work on schedule while maintaining safety reinforces our position as the preferred global yard of call for ship, rig, and naval ship repair and maintenance, along with being a destination for engineering, industrial construction, and fabrication projects.”

