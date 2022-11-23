DUBAI - AMEA Power announced today the expansion of the ‘Mohammed Bin Zayed Solar Power Plant’ in Togo, from 50MW to 70MW, making it the largest solar PV plant in West Africa. The project is part of Togo’s National Development Plan, with the objective of providing universal access to electricity by 2030.

Located in the village of Blitta, the project will power more than 222,000 households and will include a 4WMh Battery Energy Storage System to extend the availability of clean energy to the electricity network at night.

Under the terms of the financing agreement that was signed this week, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), which was established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), will provide the Togolese Ministry of Economy and Finance with a loan of US$25 million to finance the complex’s expansion and battery storage addition. The project will be constructed by AMEA Technical Services, a subsidiary of AMEA Power. ADEX also participated in the financing of the construction of the project’s second phase, with an envelope of US$10 million of debt.

During a virtual ceremony, the agreement was signed by Sani Yaya, Minister of Economy & Finance, Togo, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX. The event was attended by Mawunyo Mila Aziable, Minister of State for Energy and Mines, Togo, Khalil Al Mansoori, acting Director-General of ADEX, Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, and other senior officials.

Hussain Al Nowais said, “This project would not be possible without the support of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Abu Dhabi Exports Office, and the Togolese government. Through their support, AMEA Power is able to become a global champion for the UAE and further demonstrate the country’s commitment to the global energy transition.

“As the host of the next Conference of Parties (COP), the UAE is playing a critical role in supporting the world and in particular, emerging countries with mitigating the impact of climate change and increasing the adoption of clean energy.”

Phases 1 and 2 of the project were fully developed by AMEA Power during the COVID-19 pandemic, and took less than 18 months to complete from their initial inception. Both project phases became fully operational in June 2021, with AMEA Technical Services currently responsible for the operations and maintenance of the solar plant.

To support the economic and social development of Togo, where nearly half of its population do not have access to electricity, AMEA Power’s investment in the region has also involved a range of initiatives to support the local community. These initiatives have comprised of the construction and renovation of primary schools, and the construction of a medical clinic with maternity support facilities. AMEA Power has also established an internship programme for engineering students from various technical institutions across Togo to gain practical experience at the solar plant.