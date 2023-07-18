ABU DHABI - Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2023 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said that ADIPEC 2023, the largest and most influential energy gathering of its kind, will connect the energy industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and consumers to accelerate the credible solutions needed to tackle the biggest challenges of the journey to a net zero world.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hashemi said that ADIPEC 2023, which will be held in October ahead of the UAE's hosting of COP28, will unite the increasingly diverse world of energy producers and the biggest energy consumers, to work together to transform, decarbonise and future-proof energy, by accelerating the innovation and tangible actions needed to enable a lower-carbon world.

"This year, we are building on our nearly 40-year legacy of innovation and evolution to take ADIPEC to the next level. We are bringing together more diverse energy producers and their biggest consumers, alongside enablers in government, technology, and finance, while providing dedicated space for more voices, including young people and women, all of whom are working towards the common goal of a sustainable energy future," she explained.

Al Hashemi stated that the conference will address the response to the call for action by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, to eliminate methane emissions by 2030, phase out carbon emissions across the value chain to reach net zero by 2050; assure energy security and clean energy investment flows in the global south; and scale decarbonisation technology and clean energies to achieve carbon neutrality.

When asked about what is different about ADIPEC 2023, she said, "We have developed enriched conference and exhibition programmes that include an expanded Decarbonisation Zone, a new dedicated Hydrogen Conference, and a new Cross-Sector Co-Lab Zone to capitalise on the power of collaboration in achieving meaningful progress on the road to net zero. We have also expanded our youth programme 'Beyond Young ADIPEC' and the ADIPEC Awards, including all-new categories."

ADIPEC 2023, which is expected to have over 160,000 attendees, will deliver its largest and boldest programme ever, with a strong emphasis on technology and innovation. Over four days, 2,200 companies from the energy industry and beyond will showcase the solutions that will enable a lower-carbon and higher-growth future for the world.

Throughout its history, ADIPEC has evolved in line with the energy industry's challenges. "This year is no different, with two new areas, the Cross-Sector Co-Lab Zone and the Innovation Sessions, that will focus on the innovative partnerships and disruptive thinking accelerating sustainable and transformative change within our industry."

ADIPEC 2023 will connect the energy industry with leaders in the manufacturing, shipping, finance, logistics and technology sectors "to address how we decarbonise faster, together".

By facilitating the conversations integral to a secure, lower-carbon future and providing a platform for collaboration, bold commitments and collective industry action, ADIPEC 2023 will be where the energy industry steps up, aligns and leads on the greatest energy market transformation in modern times.

Regarding what's new about ADIPEC Awards 2023, Al Hashemi said in line with this year's conference theme, 'Decarbonising. Faster, Together,' the Awards 2023 will focus on the change-makers and needle-movers who are 'Leading the Transformation.'

This theme underscores the awards' objective to recognise individuals and organisations driving transformative change in the energy industry, unlocking a sustainable future, and promoting game-changing solutions.

This year's awards feature eight new categories specifically tailored to address the energy industry's challenges and support the global energy transition. The categories cover various aspects, including game-changing partnerships, transformative hydrogen projects, clean energy technology innovation, and decarbonisation at scale.

Regarding the number of companies and officials participating in ADIPEC 2023, she said the conference will host over 350 sessions across ten strategic and technical programmes -including a new Hydrogen Strategic Conference – with more than 1,600 speakers.

Over 160,000 attendees from around the world will join the leading energy producers, the biggest energy consumers, and enablers in government, finance, and technology to provide thought leadership, foster cross-sector partnerships, and inspire the innovation needed to deliver the clean, affordable, and reliable energy the world requires.

ADIPEC will host more than 2,200 companies across the energy value chain. With a massive footprint spread across 140,000 square metres, ADIPEC 2023 is expected to surpass its record attendance of more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries last year.

On youth involvement in ADIPEC 2023, Al Hashemi said the conference will include the 11th edition of the Young ADIPEC programme, which receives full support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Specifically tailored for high school students aged 14 to 17, Young ADIPEC aims to inspire tomorrow's change-makers, empowering them to play a central role in creating a more inclusive and progressive energy future. Since its inception, the programme has reached over 4,800 students across the UAE.

ADIPEC 2023 will also see the introduction of our first-ever Youth Council to ensure the voices of future leaders are heard on high-level stages and at the many discussions taking place at ADIPEC 2023. The council's members, who will be composed of young university students and recent graduates in fields of relevance to the energy sector, will participate in inter-generational dialogue relating to the energy transition ahead of COP28.