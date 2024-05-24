ABU DHABI - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has organised the second stakeholders' workshop to present and discuss project progress and highlights from the Abu Dhabi Air Quality Modelling Framework project.

The workshop, hosted at EAD's office, showcased the significant progress made by EAD and its partners in developing and implementing the Abu Dhabi Air Quality Modelling Framework over the past 12 months.

In addition to sharing key outcomes and regional modelling data generated during the project's first year, the Agency shared its plan and project progress regarding operational modelling studies, meteorology, forecasting, and the use of data products generated from the Modelling Framework project.

Aligned with the broader strategic objectives of the Emirate and the 2030 National Air Quality Agenda, the workshop also explored how the project's progress can contribute to these overarching goals and how each partner organisation can align its initiatives with the agendas.

A key outcome was to further strengthen relationships among the project's stakeholders and create a platform for open dialogue, shared knowledge, and collective action to improve air quality in Abu Dhabi.

Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, expressed his satisfaction with hosting the second workshop for the project, highlighting significant progress and collaboration with partners to improve air quality.

The event was designed to allow stakeholders to provide feedback and contribute to the creation of a future multi-stakeholder Air Quality Advisory Group. Once established, the group's key objective will be to provide expert guidance on a range of topics, such as the effectiveness of existing plans, policies, and regulations to meet air quality objectives.