Speaking at the three-day International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Tarek El Molla said that a nuclear power plant is currently under construction.
He added that Egypt is working on adopting an appropriate energy mix that paves the way to a complete energy transition.
As per the country’s strategy, Egypt aims to add 42 percent renewable energy to its energy mix by 2035, El Molla said.
Saudi Arabia is hosting the 14th International Petroleum Technology Conference involving regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and government representatives to discuss their views on timely industry topics and trends.
