RIYADH: Altibbi, an Amman-based digital health platform, has expanded its operations to Egypt with the launch of a hot-line accessible anywhere in the North African country.

The service seeks to connect patients with certified doctors directly, the company said in a statement.

The platform aims to provide 2 million consultations in Egypt by the end of the second quarter in 2022.

“By providing a simple hot-line service, accessible to all, Altibbi is enabling fast, easy and affordable access to healthcare services throughout the country,” said Jalil Allabadi, CEO of the company.

“It represents another important step in our efforts to deliver quality healthcare services for all in the region,” he added.

The service was launched in collaboration with the Jordanian and Egyptian authorities through their respective national COVID-19 hot-lines.