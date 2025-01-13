The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar and China's yuan on Monday, as rising oil prices offset the impact of a new U.S. sanctions package targeting Russia's oil and gas revenue.

The rouble was down 0.9% at 102.50 against the dollar by 0715 GMT, over-the-counter market data showed. The rouble weakened 0.5% to 13.78 against the yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

The yuan has become the most traded foreign currency in Russia, with China using the currency to pay for energy imports from Russia.

The U.S. Treasury on Jan. 10 imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil. Oil prices have since risen above $81 a barrel, the highest in more than four months.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on MOEX and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were up 0.2% at 103.25. The Russian central bank set the official exchange rate at 101.91.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Alison Williams)