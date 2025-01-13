The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) bills auction received bids worth QR10.6bn, while the total allocated amount was QR3.5bn, according to the central bank.



The allocations were for six tenors - two new issuances and four tap issuances - ranging from seven days to 364 days, the QCB said.



QR500mn was allocated for a new issuance for seven days with a yield of 4.610%.



QR600mn was allocated for the other new issuance for 364 days with a yield of 4.569%.



QR600mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 35 days with a yield of 4.572%.



QR600mn was allocated for a new issuance for 84 days with a yield of 4.552%.



QR600mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 164 days with a yield of 4.525%, QCB said.



QR600mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 266 days with a yield of 4.528%.

