Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 75 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 10 June 2025, according to official data.

The second auction stood at EGP 35 billion, carrying a 364-day tenor until 9 December next year.

Earlier this week, 1 December, the CBE offered T-bills worth EGP 65 billion through two tranches.

