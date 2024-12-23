Egypt - Shalateen Mineral Resources is planning to increase its gold deliveries to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) by about 25% year on year (YoY) in 2025, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

The company aims to deliver 1.25 tons of gold with a purity of 99.9% to the CBE by the end of next year, an increase from the targeted one ton by the end of 2024.

Established on 2012, Shalateen Mineral Resources is an Egyptian joint-stock company, in which the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) owns a 35% stake, with the National Service Projects Agency of the Egyptian Ministry of Defense and the National Investment Bank (NIB) holding 34% and 24% stakes, respectively.

