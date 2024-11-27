BAGHDAD — A meeting of the three major OPEC+ member countries, including Saudi Arabia, stressed the importance of maintaining the stability and balance of global oil markets. The meeting, held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, highlighted the role played by the OPEC+ group in this regard.



The tripartite meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in their capacity as chairman and Co-Chair of the OPEC+ Group, along with Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly.



The ministers underscored the importance of the cooperation of OPEC+ countries and their full commitment to the agreement and voluntary cuts, including the voluntary cuts agreed upon by the eight countries, as well as to compensating for the increase in production.



For his part, Al-Bahadly stressed Iraq's seriousness and determination to fully comply with the agreement, as well as with the voluntary cuts, and to compensate for the increase in production in accordance with the updated schedule submitted by Iraq to the OPEC Secretariat.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).