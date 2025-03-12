OPEC on Wednesday kept its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2025, saying air and road travel would support consumption, and reported that Kazahkstan led a jump in February OPEC+ output despite an ongoing production pact.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a monthly report, said world oil demand will rise by 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 and by 1.43 million bpd in 2026. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

"Trade concerns are expected to contribute to volatility as trade policies continue to be unveiled. However, the global economy is expected to adjust," OPEC said in the report.

OPEC also published figures showing a 363,000 bpd increase in production by the wider OPEC+ group in February, led by a jump in Kazakhstan which is lagging in its adherence to OPEC+ output quotas.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by Louise Heavens)