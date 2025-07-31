MUSCAT: The official price of Oman oil for September delivery reached $75.84 on Wednesday. The price of Oman oil on Wednesday increased by $2.84 compared to Tuesday’s price of $73.

The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for July delivery reached $63.62 per barrel, a decrease of $4.25 compared to the price for June delivery.

Meanwhile, international oil prices fell nearly 1% on Wednesday as investors awaited developments on US President Donald Trump’s tighter deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and his tariff threats to countries that trade its oil.

The most active Brent crude futures lost 68 cents, or 0.95%, to $71.13 a barrel by 1103 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 70 cents, or 1%, to $68.66.

The Brent crude September contract that expires on Wednesday was down 69 cents, or 0.95%, at $71.82. Both contracts had settled on Tuesday at their highest since June 20.

