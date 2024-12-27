Egyptian grain state-buyer, Mostakbal Misr for Sustainable Development, has successfully secured its wheat requirements through the end of June 2025, with total contracts reaching 1.267 million metric tons, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Most of the wheat is Russian, according to the sources.

"This strategic move eliminates the need for additional wheat purchases in the coming period, particularly as Egypt's domestic wheat harvest season is scheduled to begin in the second half of April," the sources said.

