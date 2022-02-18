BEIJING- China's state planner on Friday issued the minimum purchase prices for some rice products for 2022.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) set the minimum purchase prices for early indica, late indica and japonica rice at 124 yuan, 129 yuan and 131 yuan per 50kg respectively.

That works out at a minimum purchase price of 2,480 yuan ($392.14), 2,580 yuan and 2,620 yuan per tonne respectively. The prices are also higher than those set for 2021, signalling increasing support for production of the crop.

The total volume of rice purchased at the minimum purchase price for 2022 will be limited to 50 million tonnes, with 20 million tonnes for indica rice and 30 million tonnes for japonica rice, the NDRC said.

China had called for an increase in rice production at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic amid concerns over food security in the world's most populous country. A government working group said that regions with good growing conditions should restore double-cropping of rice and that planted acreage of early crop rice should be expanded.

($1 = 6.3243 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman) ((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))