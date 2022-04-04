The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) announced that 94 beneficiaries have enrolled in the "Tamkeen" programme since its launch in 2020.

The programme targets the employment of low-income beneficiaries below 45 years of age, who can work with Sharjah government institutions, private entities and the civil sector, to enhance and develop the capabilities and skills of the family, enable families to overcome difficult circumstances, consolidate a culture of creativity and planning, develop and improve the standard of living and maintain family cohesion in these difficult circumstances.

Amna Al Hammadi, director of the "Tamkeen" office at the Social Aid Department, said that the department seeks to promote well-being and decent living, develop and refine the skills of beneficiaries in many different fields, activate the role of social responsibility by attracting individuals and institutions contributing to the project. The programme shifts from care to empowerment by providing this category with sustainable skills, capabilities and experiences that qualify them to develop their skills and be active members of society.

Al Hammadi stated that the office aims to implement enabling programmes that support social security beneficiaries to decide how to control their lives, benefit from and manage resources to achieve special goals and ensure equal opportunities and social justice through a set of programmes.

He indicated that the package was implemented to train and refine the skills of the beneficiaries and reach 65 different programmes. It develops the capabilities and skills of the beneficiaries in their daily lives according to the latest skill patterns such as creativity and critical thinking, cooperation, and communication. She pointed out that the training packages are a part of a series of training programmes provided to the department’s beneficiaries through specialised experts and academics.

Al Hammadi praised the cooperation between the Department of Social Services, government and private institutions in Sharjah that benefit from the "Tamkeen" programme, as it provided suitable job opportunities for this category. The institutions included 15 bodies.



