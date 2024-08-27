ABU DHABI: Businesswomen in the UAE continue to achieve exceptional milestones that contribute to strengthening the national economy while providing innovative solutions for the community. The number of businesswomen and their economic contributions, supported by government and societal backing, have steadily increased over recent years, enhancing the UAE’s status as a leading destination for women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the business sector.

According to a report issued by the Emirates Businesswomen Council, the share of women in the workforce rose to 34.6 percent in 2024, up from 32.5 percent in 2023.

The report showed that businesswomen make up 18 percent of all entrepreneurs in the UAE, with 77.6 percent of women-owned businesses being led by women under the age of forty, reflecting their significant role in boosting the national economy.

The report also noted that 48.8 percent of these women hold executive-director positions, and 61.4 percent of them own their businesses individually, indicating a significant rise in female entrepreneurship in the country.

The report further revealed that the first half of this year saw the registration of over 2,000 new businesses established by Emirati businesswomen, representing approximately 22 percent of all new businesses registered in the UAE during the same period.

In terms of innovation and advanced technology, a group of businesswomen has launched an innovative digital platform offering consulting and financing services for women-led projects, utilising artificial intelligence to analyse data and provide recommendations.

Additionally, a new smart application has been introduced by a group of businesswomen to assist in managing small and medium-sized enterprises, providing comprehensive solutions for digital marketing and human resource management.

The report confirmed that businesswomen have continued to excel in launching innovative projects in renewable energy and environmental sustainability. Notably, these projects include solar energy production from residential and commercial rooftops, the establishment of a startup specialising in remote healthcare services using virtual reality technology with an investment of AED200 million, and the launch of an e-commerce platform connecting local artisans and designers with the global market, which achieved revenues exceeding AED150 million in its first year.