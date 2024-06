Sharjah Islamic Bank has sold $500 million in Islamic bonds with a spread set at 105 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a document from one of the arranging banks showed on Wednesday.

The spread tightened from initial price guidance of 140 basis points over the same benchmark after the bank received more than $1.5 billion in orders, the document said.

