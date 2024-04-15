The board of Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Company has recommended the distribution of SAR 27 million in cash dividends for 2023.

The proposed dividends are equivalent to SAR 0.60 per share to be distributed to 45 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance logged a net profit after Zakat attributable to shareholders to SAR 93.89 million in 2023 from SAR 12.70 million a year earlier.

