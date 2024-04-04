DUBAI - RAKBANK has joined forces with DP World to offer innovative and affordable trade finance solutions to businesses of all sizes across the UAE.

This strategic partnership leverages DP World's extensive trade network and real-time data insights to empower RAKBANK with enhanced risk assessment capabilities and streamlined access to financing for businesses.

The partnership was inked in the presence of Vikas Suri, Managing Director of Wholesale Banking Group-Products at RAKBANK, and Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer, DP World Trade Finance.

Vikas Suri, Managing Director, Wholesale Banking Group-Products, RAKBANK, said, “RAKBANK continues to work towards delivering comprehensive and affordable finance solutions for everyone through an expanded portfolio, adoption of best practices and the right industry collaborations.

We are proud to partner with DP World’s simplified digital platform, as it offers customers easy access to finance options, saving them the time and effort involved in handling copious documentation.”

Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer, DP World Trade Finance, commented, “As the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, DP World is uniquely positioned to provide visibility on trade data. Our capabilities to control underlying cargo, helps lenders connect with businesses and accurately assess risks and mitigate them. This partnership with RAKBANK will be beneficial to facilitate global trade and provide greater visibility to everyone along the supply chain.”