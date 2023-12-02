Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has introduced a carbon emission tracker to its mobile app, which aims to instill environment-friendly card spend behavior among its customers.

This feature aims to enlighten customers about the carbon emissions associated with every card transaction, encouraging them to embrace more eco-friendly financial activities, the Islamic bank said in a statement on Saturday.

With this feature, QIB will be able to calculate and account for its carbon footprint originating from its retail banking customer card spends. Some of the key features include environment friendly card spending tips, tracking of cumulative monthly carbon footprint, etc.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com