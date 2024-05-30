DOHA: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announcedthe launch of the Express Sandbox, a first of its kind in the Middle East.

"In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, the FinTech Strategy, and Qatar Central Bank's ongoing efforts to regulate and develop the financial sector, Qatar Central Bank proudly announces the launch of the 'Express Sandbox', the first of its kind in the Middle East," QCB said in a social media post on Thursday.

The Express Sandbox is an expedited programme designed to facilitate quicker market entry for solutions or innovations that demonstrate product readiness and potential. It offers a faster track through the usual regulatory assessment while maintaining high standards of risk management, consumer protection, and system integrity.

Financial institutions, licensed FinTech companies, startups, and technology companies partnered with licensed financial entities (both domestic and international) can apply for the Express Sandbox programme to test and introduce their FinTech innovative solutions in the Qatari market, QCB said.Entities that succeed in joining the Express Sandbox will benefit from a reduced testing period, rapid testing cycles, and a streamlined overall evaluation process.

Key eligibility criteria for QCB Express Sandbox:

• Strong track record in financial services

• Understanding of the local Qatari market

• Financial soundness

• Mature business and operating model

• Adherence to international and local standards

For further enquiries, you can send an email to: [email protected]

or call QCB at +974 4445 5858

