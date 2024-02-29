DOHA: In an official announcement, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has declared a bank holiday scheduled for Sunday, March 3 on the occasion of 'Banking Day'.

All financial institutions across the country will be closed on this day, resuming regular operations on March 4.

As per the statement issued by QCB, the decision is based on the amendment made by the Council of Ministers No. 33 of 2009, which modified certain provisions of Decision No. 6 of 2008 outlining the public holidays in Qatar.

The official communication states, "Sunday, 3rd March 2024, is designated as an official holiday for all financial institutions in the State of Qatar."

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).