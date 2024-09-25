KUWAIT CITY, Sept 24: As part of the GB Talks series, Nasser Al-Salman, Project Manager of Gulf Bank's Facilities Management, announced that the bank has reopened three fully renovated branches in Abdullah Al-Salem, Nuzha, and Jabriya. Additionally, Gulf Bank also opened its first fully eco-friendly branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its ambitious plan to transform its entire branch network into eco-friendly spaces.

Al-Salman stated, “We are working on renovating more branches as part of our goal to convert over 50 branches into eco-friendly spaces, aligning with our new branch identity. This plan is part of our 2025 strategy and Kuwait’s Vision 2035, supporting the country’s efforts to move towards a sustainable economy and reduce carbon emissions.”

He stated that the revamped branches feature modern designs and offer faster, more advanced banking services, incorporating the latest technology to keep up with global banking trends.

He added, “The new branches are designed for greater comfort, ease, and speed for customers. They are fully sustainable and environmentally friendly, meeting green building standards by reducing electricity consumption through solar panels, maximizing natural light, and using sensors to minimize power usage. Thermal insulation is also installed to naturally lower indoor temperatures, and we’ve included electric vehicle charging stations.”

Al-Salman concluded by saying, “At Gulf Bank, we are focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, whether through our mobile app, which is the easiest and fastest in the sector, or through branch visits, ATMs, and our updated customer service center with an interactive voice response system.”

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

