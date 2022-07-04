Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) will provide financing to clients registered in NGN training programmes by offering them Shari’a compliant personal financing up to BD30,000 ($79,570).

This will be provided at a special reduced financing rate and an exclusive profit-accruing grace period of up to two years.

For this, KFH-Bahrain signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NGN Training Centre, the educational arm of NGN International, a company that specialises in integrated information systems and provides IT consultancy.

Unique opportunity

The signing ceremony took place at NGN’s headquarters in the Bahrain World Trade Centre in the presence of Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, and Zainab Assiri, Director of the NGN Training Centre, in addition to several officials from both entities.

“We would like to thank KFH-Bahrain for providing personal financing to their customers that are listed with us, with low profit rates, an attractive profit-accruing grace period, as well as other features that will provide a unique opportunity for those wishing to enroll in our advanced training courses. The courses include topics such as information and communication technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, system integration, project implementation and many more. Participants will gain knowledge from the professional team’s experience during the course, which will focus on achieving career growth and professional development,” commented Assiri.

Commenting on the occasion, Mashal said: “We are always keen on meeting the needs of our valued customers by providing comprehensive and integrated banking products. Therefore, it gives us great pleasure to provide them with personal financing of up to BD30,000 with a low profit rate and an attractive profit-accruing grace period of two years, as this offer will contribute to overcoming financial difficulties and facilitating the process of joining such prestigious training courses. We look forward to continue strengthening our position within the Islamic banking sector at a local level by joining in on similar partnerships with local and international institutions.”

Leading technology services

Established in 2015 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, NGN Group, focuses on providing leading technology services and solutions, as well as digital transformation consultancy, as it also contributes to increasing clients’ competitiveness from various institutions in the public and private sectors at a local, regional and international level by enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of their businesses.

In addition, the company also assists institutions with developing services and products that are more cost-effective, productive, and assist in discovering new opportunities. The company also helps clients adopt digital transformation solutions by implementing the latest technologies and participating in technical training programmes.

