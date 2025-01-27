JERUSALEM: Hapoalim, one of Israel's largest banks, said on Sunday its board elected Noam Hanegbi as its chairman.

The appointment is subject to receiving the approval of Israel's banking regulator, Hapoalim said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Hanegbi, 66, will replace Ruben Krupik, whose term as chairman of the board ends on Feb. 17 and after nine years as a director at the bank.

Hanegbi has served as a director of Hapoalim since 2019 and has been a director and chairman at other Israeli banks and financial institutions. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Tomasz Janowski)



