UAE: RIQ, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) and the recently launched AI-native reinsurance platform for the future of global risk transfer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a world leader in clean energy.

The MoU aims to co-develop advanced reinsurance solutions that address the complex risks of the global energy transformation, according to a press release.

Under the collaboration, RIQ and Masdar will explore embedding dedicated reinsurance capacity into the global insurance programs by Masdar, including enhancing coverage, improving capital efficiency, and unlocking better pricing across its rapidly expanding portfolio.

Furthermore, the two entities will assess opportunities to collaborate across the full insurance value chain; including risk engineering, primary underwriting, and claims support to ensure clean energy projects are protected from construction through operation.

RIQ, supported by over $1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock as well as Lunate, will bring institutional capital with data-driven underwriting to deliver comprehensive reinsurance solutions focused on climate-aligned infrastructure and emerging risk classes.

The CEO of RIQ, Mark Wilson, said: “Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy, and this partnership reflects our shared belief that the future of infrastructure must be both resilient and intelligent. At RIQ, we’re building the digital architecture of tomorrow’s insurance economy, one that supports clean energy investment with smarter capital and sharper risk insight.’’

The MoU sets a three-year framework for ongoing dialogue and implementation, advancing Abu Dhabi’s strategy to position itself as a global center for climate finance and AI enabled risk management.

Meanwhile, RIQ is building the platform to become a global reinsurance leader, anchored in AI-native capabilities and targeting $10 billion in annual underwriting across complex, emerging risk classes.

From his part, Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar, noted: “As Masdar continues to expand its global clean energy footprint, we recognize the need for innovative financial and risk solutions that match the scale and complexity of our investments. By partnering with RIQ, we are aiming to embed resilience and intelligence throughout our operations, enabling us to better safeguard our assets and improve capital efficiency.”

Khan concluded: “We look forward to working closely with RIQ to develop the advanced risk solutions that will support our efforts to reach our target of 100GW of portfolio capacity by 2030.”

By embedding advanced risk solutions into the core of clean energy development, the partnership aims to enhance insurance outcomes and support scalable, sustainable growth.

