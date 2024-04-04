Doha, Qatar: Fitch Ratings has upgraded Commercial Bank’s rating to “A” with a stable outlook.

The rating is driven by a “strong propensity” of support from the Qatari authorities and reflects Qatar’s strong ability to support domestic banks.

As per the report released by Fitch, Commercial Bank’s strong commercial banking franchise is underpinned by the substantial net foreign assets and revenue.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank said: “Commercial Bank’s stable outlook reflects Qatar’s sovereign upgrade in March and the continued successful execution of our strategic plan”.

With Fitch’s rating in place, Commercial Bank currently enjoys strong credit ratings from all the major agencies. The Bank’s long-term outlook is rated A2 by Moody’s, and A- by Standard & Poor’s. Both ratings with a stable outlook.

