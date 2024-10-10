Banque Misr reduced interest rates on its high-interest USD certificates of deposit (CDs) by 0.5%, as per a statement.

Annual returns on the bank’s three-year Al Qema and Elite USD certificates were reduced to 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

Similarly, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has reduced interest rates on its high-interest USD CDs by 0.5%, Asharq Business reported, citing the bank.

Annual returns on NBE’s three-year Al Ahly Fawran and Al Ahly Plus USD certificates were reduced to 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

