The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has affirmed that the decision by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to waive health insurance fines for violators of the law regarding the entry and residence of foreigners, whose status has been approved for amendment, embodies the highest levels of integration within the UAE's government work system.

This decision highlights the commitment of all government entities in the country to support the initiative's humanitarian aspect and establish the legal and legislative frameworks necessary for its implementation, thereby reinforcing the principles of respect for and sovereignty of the law among community members.

Lieutenant General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, stated that the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi's decision to exempt violators from health insurance fines will contribute to the success of the initiative aimed at regularising the status of violators, encouraging them to rectify their situations and take advantage of the benefits offered by the initiative. This decision reflects the department's humanitarian approach and dedication to ensuring access to health services for all residents of the emirate, while also fostering a legal environment and a leading health system.

Lieutenant General Al Khaili further clarified that violators wishing to amend their status have the option to remain in the country or to depart. To benefit from the exemption period from health insurance fines, those wishing to stay in the country, whose applications have been approved, must promptly initiate the process to obtain health insurance documentation.

On another note, Bina Al Awani, Executive Director of the Health Care Financing Providers Sector at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, stated, “The waiver decision is part of the Department's commitment to facilitating the process for all community members to obtain insurance coverage that enables them to access healthcare services meeting the highest quality standards and best global practices whenever needed. We reiterate our call for individuals to take advantage of this initiative and complete the health insurance enrolment procedures within the designated time-frame.”