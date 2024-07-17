Coca-Cola HBC Egypt has secured a $130 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to fund the company’s capex and working-capital requirements.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) will also provide the company with a grant of $750,000 under the Environmental Technology Transfer programme (ENVITECC) to promote the implementation of advanced wastewater treatment technology and water management systems in Egypt, according to a press release.

EBRD’s support will enable Coca-Cola HBC to invest in its training programme to help Egyptian young people build skills.

It will also strengthen equal opportunities through dedicated measures to advance the careers of women.

Heike Harmgart, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region at EBRD, said: “The new financing will also help alleviate water pollution by promoting advanced wastewater treatment technology as well as fostering inclusion by increasing employment opportunities and training for Egyptian youth, benefiting the local economy.”

Ahmed El Afifi, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Egypt, commented: “We will do all this through programs dedicated to the Egyptian community, water and energy efficiency projects, reliance on renewable energy, investment in energy-saving coolers, and shift to automated systems and digital innovation.”

Egypt, a founding member of the EBRD, has received nearly €12.20 billion in investments for 183 projects since 2012.

The EBRD's investments in Egypt cover the financial sector, agribusiness, manufacturing, services, and infrastructure, including power, water, wastewater, and transport upgrades.

In May 2024, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) secured $119.5 million from EBRD to support Egyptian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).