Viswas (Vis) Raghavan, the former head of global investment banking at JPMorgan, is joining Citi as head of banking and executive vice chair, reporting directly to CEO Jane Fraser.

At Citi, he will lead one of Citi’s five core businesses, with responsibility for Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking, the bank said in a statement.

In his role as executive vice chair, Vis will help shape and drive Citi’s firm-wide strategy and assist with key strategic initiatives. He will join Citi’s executive management team and serve on the board of Citi Foundation.

Vis joins from JP Morgan, where he most recently was head of global investment banking.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

